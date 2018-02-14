Bail for brother of Irish soccer international facing driving charges

By Tom Tuite

A brother of Irish football star Wes Hoolahan appeared in court today charged with driving offences in Dublin and avoided being remanded in custody.

Darren Hoolahan, 28, was released on bail after he appeared before Judge Timothy Lucey on two charges under the Road Traffic Act.

He was arrested for driving without insurance or a licence at Ossory Road, North Strand, Dublin on Feb. 11 last.

The younger brother of Norwich City star Wes was remanded on bail to appear again at Dublin District Court on March 14 next. He has not yet indicated how he will plead to the charges which on conviction can result in a fine and a six-month sentence.

Gardai attempted to have his bail revoked in relation to other unrelated matters related to a case that is due to resume at Tallaght District Court in April.

Judge Lucey noted Garda evidence of breaches of a curfew condition and that the accused had not complied with a requirement to sign on at a garda station on 10 occasions.

However, resisting the application to rescind that bail bond, defence solicitor Yvonne Bambury asked the judge to note that her client had signed on at the garda station on 23 other dates.

Judge Lucey noted that the breach of curfew and the signing-on order had been admitted however he said that the accused’s bail would not be revoked.

The judge told him his bail was not being revoked but he warned him that if he did not comply with his bail terms “gardai will very quickly have you arrested” and by breaching the terms “you are just causing trouble for yourself”.

Mr Hoolahan spoke briefly during the hearing saying “yes” to confirm his signature on his bail bond.