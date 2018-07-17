Bag of replica guns in contractor's van sparks security alert at Mountjoy Prison

There has been a security alert at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin after a bag of replica guns were discovered in a van.

A man in his 50s was visiting the prison in his work as a contractor when the items were found during a routine search.

A number of armed gardaí were sent to the prison and the man was arrested.

He has since been released without charge.
KEYWORDS: Mountjoy, Prison

 

