Bag of replica guns in contractor's van sparks security alert at Mountjoy Prison
There has been a security alert at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin after a bag of replica guns were discovered in a van.
A man in his 50s was visiting the prison in his work as a contractor when the items were found during a routine search.
A number of armed gardaí were sent to the prison and the man was arrested.
He has since been released without charge.
A contractor has just been found driving his van into Mountjoy Prison in Dublin with, erm, a bag of guns in the van. The guns are airsoft weapons. The incident has just caused a major security alert at the jail and the man has been arrested for questioning. More coming up! pic.twitter.com/MWvu2YLl3x— Conor Lally (@conormlally) July 17, 2018