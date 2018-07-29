'Baby on board' badges offered to women on public transport
Expectant mothers are being offered new 'baby on board' badges for use on public transport services from today.
The badges, being launched by the National Transport Authority, can be worn by pregnant women to let people know they may need a seat during their commute.
All public transport services across the country are backing the new scheme.
The free badges are available at most transport outlets and also at transportforireland.ie.
