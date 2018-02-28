Baby inquest adjourned because of bad weather

By Conor Kane

The inquest into the death of a baby who died in hospital less than seven hours after being born was postponed today because of the bad weather.

Two days of evidence has already been heard in the inquiry into the death of Livia Ukova-Marini at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny on May 18 of 2014 and the hearing was expected to conclude this evening before a jury of 11 people.

However, coroner Tim Kiely made the decision this morning to adjourn the inquest because of the bad weather overnight and the possibility of further snow and icy conditions in the evening, which could affect the ability of both jurors and several witnesses to travel to and from Kilkenny courthouse.

A date for the resumption of the inquest has not yet been fixed and will depend on the availability of all involved.