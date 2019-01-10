AXA to move staff to Ireland as result of Brexit

Insurance company AXA are planning on moving staff to Ireland from France and Britain following Brexit.

Chief Executive, Thomas Buberl, didn't specify how many members of staff would be moving.

Burbel told reporters: "Since the former hub is in France, we will have to take some staff from France as Irish regulators will ask functions to be handled there.”

AXA Group is one of the top three insurers in the world, according to Forbes.

The other two include Ping An Insurance Group and Allianz Group.

Reuters reported that AXA had already planned on moving staff here before its acquisition of the XL Group, a property and casualty insurance company.