'Awful tragedy' as body of pensioner found on side of road following suspected hit-and-run in Cork

Update 5pm: A local Fine Gael councillor has said that his thoughts and prayers are with the family of a pensioner who died in a suspected hit and run accident in Liscarroll, Co Cork overnight, writes Olivia Kelleher.

The body of the man was found near his home in Liscarroll shortly after 9.30am today. It is understood he was hit by a car late last night or early this morning.

The man incurred injuries consistent with a hit-and-run. His body was found on the road from Castlecor to John's Bridge at Ballybane in Liscarroll.

The road where the hit and run occurred was closed off and forensic investigators attended at the scene. Gardaí in Mallow are investigating the matter.

The State Pathologist's office has been contacted. The man was 67-years-old. His name has not been released.

Local councillor John Paul O'Shea has described the incident as an "awful tragedy."

Our thoughts and prayers are of course with the family of the deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 - 31450, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

