Average weekly cost of early years childcare rises to €178

A national study says the average weekly cost of early years childcare is almost €178, a €4 increase on last year.

The findings are part of the Early Years Sector Profile Report 2017/2018, a survey of 4,000 childcare services nationwide.

This report presents an overview of the early years sector in Ireland over 12 months.

Nearly 203,000 children are attending creches and daycare facilities around the country, a 9% increase on the previous year.

Fees have risen in community-based services and in those in rural areas but childcare costs are still more expensive in affluent areas, in cities, and in private facilities.

In Dublin’s Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, fees could be €308 a week for one child.

READ MORE: Scouting Ireland contacted by 80 alleged abuse victims

The sector employs 29,500 staff, and the average qualification level of childcare staff has increased, with 94% qualified to NFQ Level 5 or higher and 65% to Level 6 or higher.

The head of Monitoring, Analysis and Outcomes with Pobal, Martin Quigley, says the staff turnover rate was just over 25% in the last 12 months, a slight decrease on the previous year.

"The average wage is €12.17," he said.

"Early years assistants, who make up about half of those staff members, would earn on average €11.20.

Almost 25% is the turnover rate which we have identified, down slightly from the 28% last year.

"However, when we look at it, it would appear the majority of that movement is within the sectors," he said.

Digital Desk