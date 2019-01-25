Average of just five people per journey using new rural bus service

Back to Transport plan Ireland Home

An average of just five people per journey have been using a new bus service introduced for people living in rural areas.

File image

The findings are detailed in a new report released by the National Transport Authority (NTA) today.

The NTA funded the initiative for a six-month trial period at a cost of €530,000.

READ MORE: Taoiseach says Ireland is being 'victimised' by Brexit process and warns soldiers may return to border

The evening and nighttime services were introduced in July to tackle isolation and to improve access to local towns and villages.

After a review of the programme, the NTA says that three of the 65 services have been cancelled due to poor numbers.

The report says that the majority of services are performing well but after speaking with customers it found that they felt that most of the services finished too early.

KEYWORDS:

NTATransportRuralBus
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland