Average of 10,000 people a day sign petition to prevent deportation of Eric Zhi Ying Xue

An average of 10,000 people a day have signed a petition to prevent the deportation of a nine-year-old boy from Wicklow.

Eric Zhi Ying Xue, who is in 4th class in St. Cronan’s school in Bray, is facing deportation to China even though he was born and has lived all his life in Ireland.

His mother has had her application to remain in the State rejected.

The principal of Eric’s school, Maeve Tierney, says Eric simply cannot be deported.

"He's not familiar with Chinese society at all," said Ms Tierney.

"And for his mother, his status and her status in China, would mean that they really couldn't function in China as normal Chinese citizens do.

"This is something that absolutely has to be addressed and has to be resolved for this family.

The law is the law, but you know the law isn't always as it ought to be either. The law ought to serve the people and it ought to serve the people of this country who were born in this country.

- Digital Desk