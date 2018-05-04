Average Irish household wealthier than at Celtic Tiger peak
The average Irish household is now wealthier than at the peak of the Celtic Tiger.
The Central Bank says the rise in 'household net worth' is largely due to increasing house prices.
Meanwhile, Irish household debt levels fell to an average of just over €29,000 per person.
That is the lowest since late 2005, but Irish households still have among the highest debt levels in the EU.
