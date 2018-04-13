Average Irish home emits 58% more carbon emissions than those in Europe, report finds

The average home in Ireland emits almost 60% more carbon emissions than those in Europe, a new report has found.

Between 2014 and 2016, residential carbon emissions increased by almost 7%, having fallen by almost 25% between 2005 and 2014 according to analysis published today by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

At 58% higher than their counterparts in Europe, Irish household emissions are the worst out of the 28 countries in the European Union, with this due in part to the high levels of coal, peat and oil use in Ireland.

The report also shows how, in response to Ireland’s growing population, the number of dwellings is increasing, with 1.7 million households in Ireland in 2016, up almost 40% since 2000.

In 2016, households accounted for approximately 25% of Ireland’s total energy use, costing €3.4bn, which resulted in 9.7 million tonnes of carbon emissions. Most energy use in an average Irish home is for space heating, followed by water heating, the report finds.

Commenting on the report, Jim Scheer, Head of Energy Modelling at SEAI said;

“There is an urgent need to reduce energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions within our residential sector. Our government funded programmes have already delivered energy upgrades to over 375,000 homes since 2000."

"However, recent trends suggest that we must do an awful lot more to further improve the energy performance of our entire housing stock,” he said.

"A move away from our over-reliance on fossil fuels is essential, alongside a move toward more significant energy efficiency improvements in the home, whether it be a cottage, semi-detached or apartment," he said.

