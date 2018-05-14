Average cost of wedding in Ireland is €21,000

The average cost of a wedding in Ireland is almost €21,000.

44% of couples paid for the big day themselves, spending around 20 months planning.

According to Confetti Magazine, most brides are around 31, while 170 is the average number of wedding guests.

The most popular wedding present in Ireland is cash.

74% of people said they'd give €100 as a present if they were attending on their own.

While 62% of couples said they'd give €200 if they were invited together.

The survey also found that newlyweds spend just over €5,000 on their honeymoon and €460 on a hen or stag do.

Digital Desk