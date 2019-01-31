Authorities warn of six more weeks of flu season

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has warned that influenza will continue to circulate around the country "for at least the next six weeks".

The HPSC, whose figures show a drop in the most recent number of cases, has said overall influenza activity decreased slightly here in the past week.

It said rates have fallen from 43.2 per 100,000 during week three of 2019 to 40.6 per 100,000 population during week four.

However, there was an increase in children, aged five to 14 years, in the same period, while influenza decreased in those aged 65 years and older.

The number of people hospitalised with influenza grew, and small numbers of outbreaks continued to be reported.

The HPSC said: "Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 is the dominant influenza virus circulating in the community, with influenza A(H3N2) and influenza B also circulating to a much lesser extent."

READ MORE: Elderly man hospitalised after collapsing in Dublin park in freezing conditions

It has urged people in high-risk groups to get vaccinated.

"The current vaccine remains a good match for the circulating influenza viruses.

"It is also recommended that antivirals be considered for the treatment and prevention of influenza in at-risk groups," it said.

The vaccine is available free of charge from GPs for all people in at-risk groups, and from pharmacists for everyone in at-risk groups aged 18 years and over.

An administration charge may apply to people who do not hold medical cards or GP visit cards.

At-risk groups for the vaccine include all those over 65, people with chronic illness requiring regular medical follow-up, and those with lower immunity due to disease or treatment.

All cancer patients, pregnant women and residents of nursing homes are also seen at at-risk.