Austrian police find body of missing Irish man in Vienna
26/01/2018 - 20:24:58Back to Ireland Home
Police in Austria have found the body of a a young Meath man who had been missing for a week.
Ross Hanlon (21) from Athboy was last seen in Vienna around 2am on Friday morning last week.
He had travelled there on a trip with some college friends, but became separated from the group during a night out.
A television appeal was screened in the Austrian capital last weekend in an effort to find Ross, while a picture of him was circulated on Facebook.
However, searchers found his body in the Danube canal at around 5pm this evening.
His brother Craig thanked people in a Facebook post.
His post read: "We are going to bring Ross home and give him what he deserves. We all love you so much and we will see you soon.
"Stay strong brother."
Join the conversation - comment here