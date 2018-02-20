Audit gives more than half of church bodies 'satisfactory' child protection rating

An audit of how Religious Orders responded to allegations of child sexual abuse between 1996 and 2015 has given an unsatisfactory rating to 16 churches.

Tusla have published the ‘Audit of Religious Orders, Congregations and Missionary Societies Safeguarding Arrangements and Management of Allegations of Child Sexual Abuse - Volume II’, which also assesses each Religious Order’s child safeguarding documents to ensure they are being implemented appropriately.

The audit details the management of 1,882 separate allegations of child sexual abuse, and the extent of adherence of each church body to the existing guidance in place at the time the allegations were made.

The audit shows that the church bodies have made substantial improvements over time to adhere to child abuse management guidelines.

The majority of audited church bodies were given an overall child protection rating (unsatisfactory, satisfactory, or excellent).

Of the 135 church bodies covered by this audit: 29 were rated as excellent;

43 were rated as satisfactory;

16 were rated as unsatisfactory.

Brian Lee, Director of Quality Assurance at Tusla, said: “This audit was undertaken as a recommendation of the Ferns report in 2005. It is the second volume of work which covers the period from 1996 up to 2015.

"From this audit it is clear that these church bodies have made substantial improvements over time to adhere to child protection and safeguarding guidelines.

"2017 brought new Children First legislation and the introduction of mandatory reporting. This change will mean that the church bodies included in this audit, and all people and organisations working with children need to be familiar with the changes to ensure that children are as safe as possible."