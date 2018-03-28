Attorney General to consider giving future abortion laws special status

The Attorney General has been asked to look at ways to make sure, if abortion laws are ever re-visited in the future, they would get more scrutiny than regular legislation.

The move is being seen as a way to address concerns raised by Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Yesterday, Simon Coveney went into cabinet asking that if any new abortion laws were to come in, it would require two thirds of the Oireachtas to vote in favour of changing them again.

But he was quickly, and publicly, shot down by the Taoiseach.

"The Attorney General advised me that it would be contrary to Article 15 of the Constitution to and therefore could not be included in this legislation and therefore will not be," said Mr Varadkar.

Just finished in Seanad Eireann for the evening where Senators have voted to pass Second Stage of the Referendum Bill. Back tomorrow at Committee & Remaining Stages. If Seanad pass these tomorrow, we can then set the polling date & Referendum Commission can begin its public work — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 27, 2018

But playing to his Coveney's concerns the Attorney General has been asked to see if there is a way of giving future abortion laws special status, according to Simon Harris: "To look and see if there is a way of outlining if the Irish people are or the Irish people's representatives wished to revisit elements of this in the future that there would be a process in place that would be above and beyond that of changing a regular law."

The government yesterday approved the heads of bill of the legislation they will try to bring in if the Eighth is repealed.

The Seanad will likely approve the referendum bill later, meaning we should know when polling day will be by tomorrow.

Digital Desk