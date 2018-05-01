Attacks on members of An Garda Síochána becoming the norm - GRA

The Garda representative association say attacks on their members are becoming more and more common.

The group is calling for a rollout of non-lethal tasers in order to tackle the issue.

It comes as two female Gardaí were attacked in Athlone on Sunday, while two male Gardai were attacked in Dublin on Saturday.

Conor Staunton from the GRA , told Midlands 103 that he feels they are becoming the norm.

He said: "Every week there is another report from around the country in relation to some sort of an assault be it minor or more serious.

"Statistically there has been a huge increase over the last number of years.

"There was a 50% increase in assaults on members of An Garda Síochána between 2012 and 2016, it is just not that uncommon anymore."

- Digital Desk