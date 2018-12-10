Attack on garda highlights 'the dangers that are faced' by the force

The Garda Representative Association has wished a speedy recovery to a garda injured in an attack in County Roscommon yesterday.

He was hospitalised after being assaulted by two men, while responding to a call in the Roselawn area of Castlerea at around 1am.

Yesterday, the Garda Press Office said an investigation was underway.

The garda was taken to Castlebar hospital for treatment to facial and hand injuries and has since been discharged.

Both suspected offenders were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The GRA's interim Deputy General Secretary Robbie Peelo says it is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by gardaí every day

"The incidents in the early hours of yesterday morning highlight the dangers that are faced by members of An Garda Síochána throughout the length and breadth of the country," said Mr Peelo.

"These assaults that are taking place aren't only happening in urban areas. We have cities, villages and towns throughout the country where members are being faced with these dangers and these perils.

"Yet again we have a member now going to a casualty department instead of going home to his family after a night tour."

