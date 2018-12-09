Attack on Garda 'a stark reminder of the dangers faced every day on the front line'

Latest: The Garda Representative Association says an attack on a Garda in County Roscommon this morning is "a stark reminder of the dangers faced every day by men and women on the front line".

He was hospitalised after being assaulted by two men while responding to a call in the Roselawn area of Castlerea at around 1am.

The suspected offenders were also treated in hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

THINKING OF OUR FRONTLINE: The GRA sends its best wishes for a speedy recovery to the hospitalised Castlerea Garda who was attacked earlier this morning. This attack - and others like it - are a stark reminder of the dangers our men and women of the Frontline face every day. pic.twitter.com/2qrE3Yr2R6 — GRA (@gardarep) December 9, 2018

