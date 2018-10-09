Atlantic storm could bring 150kph winds later this week

Ireland could be hit by a strong Atlantic storm later this week with winds of up to 150 kilometres an hour.

Met Éireann says there is the potential for a named storm coming close to Ireland on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

A yellow rainfall warning for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo is currently in place with 25 to 40 millimetres of rain expected to fall.

Our latest rainfall radar image from our website https://t.co/e0QpncNkig pic.twitter.com/gMNjBnuObb — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 9, 2018

Meanwhile, it will be largely dry today for most except Ulster and north-west Connacht, where there will be rain that could be heavy at times.

Elsewhere there will be sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud, with a moderate to brisk south-westerly wind.

Digital Desk