Athy murder victim David Boland to be buried today
The funeral takes place in Kildare today of murder victim David Boland.
The 34-year-old was stabbed to death in an incident in Athy last week.
Requiem mass for the father-of-one takes place in the Sacred Heart church in his hometown of Nurney this afternoon.
A 20-year-old man is due back in court today charged with Mr Boland's murder.
Calvin Cullen of Greenhills in Athy was remanded in custody on Sunday.