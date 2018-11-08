Athy murder victim David Boland to be buried today

The funeral takes place in Kildare today of murder victim David Boland.

The 34-year-old was stabbed to death in an incident in Athy last week.

Requiem mass for the father-of-one takes place in the Sacred Heart church in his hometown of Nurney this afternoon.

A 20-year-old man is due back in court today charged with Mr Boland's murder.

Calvin Cullen of Greenhills in Athy was remanded in custody on Sunday.