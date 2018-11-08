Athy murder victim David Boland to be buried today

The funeral takes place in Kildare today of murder victim David Boland.

The 34-year-old was stabbed to death in an incident in Athy last week.

Requiem mass for the father-of-one takes place in the Sacred Heart church in his hometown of Nurney this afternoon.

A 20-year-old man is due back in court today charged with Mr Boland's murder.

Calvin Cullen of Greenhills in Athy was remanded in custody on Sunday.

Gardaí at the scne of the stabbing on Sunday. Pic: Collins

