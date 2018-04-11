Athlone Town players' match fixing investigation injunction row resolved before it reaches High Court

By Ann O'Loughlin

A High Court action over a temporary injunction halting an alleged match-fixing inquiry involving two former Athlone Town footballers has been resolved.

Last December, goalkeeper Igor Labuts and midfielder Dragos Sfrijan, obtained the injunction against the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) over an attempt to introduce new evidence into their appeal against their year-long suspensions following the investigation.

They claimed the new evidence was highly prejudicial, was not put before the original disciplinary hearing, and was contrary to natural justice.

Igor Labuts

They also feared they would not get a fair hearing at their appeal as a result of the introduction of the new evidence by the FAI.

The court heard that, in correspondence, the FAI denied the material was prejudicial or that the players would not get a fair hearing. The appeal hearing was due to take place just before last Christmas.

The two footballers, from Latvia and Romania respectively, played with Athlone Town AFC in the League of Ireland First Division club during the 2017 season.

Arising out a game between Athlone and Longford Town in April last year, they were investigated by the FAI following claims of irregular betting patterns.

Last September the players, who deny any wrongdoing, were found guilty by an FAI disciplinary committee of deliberate actions in order to manipulate the result of a match. They were given 12 months suspensions from any football activities.

Dragos Sfrijan.

They appealed and later obtained the temporary injunction against the FAI which prevented the appeal from going ahead.

The hearing of the application to continue the injunction pending full trial was due to take place today before Ms Justice Marie Baker.

Following talks, Paul McGarry SC, for the players, and Paul Gardiner SC, for the FAI, told Ms Justice Baker the matter had been resolved and could be struck out.