'At least two' involved in fatal Dublin shooting

A major security operation is underway after a man was shot dead last night in Dublin.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot in the head outside a house at Blakestown Cottages in Blanchardstown at about 7pm last night.

A second crime scene has been preserved in Clonee in Co Meath, where a car - a Volkswagen Jetta - was later found burnt out.

Gardaí say at least two people were involved in last night's fatal attack.

They are looking for the person who carried out the shooting, and a getaway driver, and are appealing for witnesses to contact Blanchardstown garda station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The victim was treated by emergency teams but declared dead at the scene. The body has been taken to the city mortuary from the scene, which remains sealed off this morning for a technical examination.

Gardaí at about 7pm believe it may have been involved in the earlier shooting.

They say it is too early to identify a motive but it is understood the shooting could be connected to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud - or to local criminal feuds in the West Dublin area.