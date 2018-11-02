'At least Leo didn't give him housing or health' - Brendan Howlin hits out at Shane Ross

The Labour leader Brendan Howlin has hit out at the Government, saying they are wasting the recovering economy.

He was speaking as he launched the Labour Party conference in Dublin.

Over the weekend, the party will debate issues relating to housing, health and the economy at its 70th national conference in the Ballsbridge Hotel.

It will be attended by 1,000 party members and supporters and will see nearly 100 motions debated.

Two policy documents - on women's health and a workers rights charter - will be discussed, alongside panel debates on housing and Brexit.

Mr Howlin used his speech to hit out at Transport Minister Shane Ross, saying he is not even sure if he can be described as a 'minister'.

He said: "I know it's all the more difficult now, to travel across Ireland, with Shane Ross as Minister for Transport.

"At least, I think he's a minister.

"He's listed at least on the Government website as one.

"Although I do recall his claim that he's not responsible for the BusConnects system - and apparently he was planning to make a submission on it to himself.

"It's just one example of how the current Government is, in fact, a shambles.

"There is only one positive from the fact that Minister Ross is in charge of transport.

"At least Leo didn't give him housing or health."