Asylum seekers wait an average of two years for decision on applications

Asylum seekers are waiting an average of 19 months for an interview, and up to two years for a decision on their status.

The UN Refugee Agency is calling for immediate action to reduce the backlog of applications.

A conference is being held in Cork today to highlight the issue.

Jody Clarke from the UNHCR Office in Ireland says asylum seekers are currently facing long waits.

Mr Clarke said: "If you come in and apply for asylum in the morning here in Ireland, under standard procedures you'd be waiting 19 months to get an interview.

"A decision will be taken a couple of months later, that means that a lot of people are looking at at least two years before a decision is made on their application.

"There is an understandable focus on Direct Provision here in Ireland, but the real problem is the length of time it takes to process applications."