ASTI to meet Friday to discuss next moves on pay equality for new teachers
26/01/2019 - 12:20:57Back to ASTI dispute Ireland Home
The Association of Secondary School Teachers is meeting today to discuss its next moves on pay equality for new entrant teachers.
It's after members rejected government pay proposals for those who entered the profession after 2010.
58% of ASTI members voted in the November ballot, with the plan being rejected by a margin of 6%.
As part of the Public Service Pay Plan, newer entrants would have received an average pay increase of over €3,000.
Join the conversation - comment here