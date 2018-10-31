Asthma Society warns sufferers to steer clear of bonfires and fireworks

Fumes from bonfires and fireworks can cause serious breathing difficulties for people with asthma.

That is the warning from the Asthma Society of Ireland this Halloween ahead of celebrations tonight.

Smoke from them can cause serious breathing difficulties in children and adults with the condition and can be fatal for some.

The society is advising sufferers to carry their reliever inhaler and use it if necessary over Halloween.

Asthma Society Chief Executive, Sarah O'Connor, says materials in bonfires can cause problems for sufferers.

Ms O'Connor said: "If people do end up attending a bonfire or fireworks happen, they should keep as much distance as they possibly can. Often times bonfires would have, as well as a straightforward fuel they would also have random rubbish and other things thrown into them and when those are burned, or when plastics are burned, the fumes can be very dangerous, so we recommend people keep as much distance as possible."

She said falling temperatures can be very challenging for people with asthma.

Ms O'Connor said: "Cold weather is a major trigger for people with asthma and in a week like this, where you see a sudden dip in temperatures down to freezing point and below, that can also make it challenging.

"So if you imagine a combination of some of the most challenging things for people, so they may be exposed to fumes, smoke and also potentially cold air which can all make the airways in the body thinner."