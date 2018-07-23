Associate of drug dealer claims to be part owner of Cheltenham-winning racehorse

By Ann O'Loughlin

An associate of a drug dealer who denies he bought a racehorse with the proceeds of crime is now claiming to be part owner of the animal, the High Court heard.

The court was told last week that John Boylan, also known as John Power, of Forest Hill, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, was claiming to be a 90% owner of "Labaik" which won the 2017 Supreme Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham. Two other men, who claim 10% ownership, have no involvement in criminality.

File photo of Labaik

Today, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart was told Anthony O'Sullivan, an associate of Mr Boylan, had lodged a motion with court claiming half ownership of Boylan's share.

The court heard last week the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) says Mr O'Sullivan is the registered owner of a company called Forest Hill Animal Feeds but which the bureau says was established by Boylan.

Mr O'Sullivan, Ashwood Road, Clondalkin, is also involved in criminality, CAB says.

He is not, however, a party to the proceeds of crime case brought against Boylan who has in turn sued CAB claiming losses arising out of a career-ending injury to Labaik following the freezing of its ownership by the court.

Boylan says the injury arose because of a decision of CAB to allow the horse to be run at a race.

The case was back before Ms Justice Stewart today to fix a date for the continued hearing of those proceedings.

Ben Ó'Floinn BL, for CAB, said there had been a development since last week with Mr O'Sullivan issuing a motion saying he was part owner of the horse.

Mr Ó'Floinn said this should not affect the arrangements the court had proposed making about continuing the hearing in October.

John Fitzgerald BL, for Boylan, said his side was looking for replies to questions from CAB which might truncate that hearing.

In particular, counsel said, they were seeking to know who authorised the decision to race the horse.

His side believes it was CAB because the horse's passport was seized by CAB and that passport is required in order to race.

Rather than "dance around the houses all day", the case could be significantly narrowed if CAB gave an answer to these questions, he said.

Mr O'Floinn replied that these were matters which could be the subject of examination and cross-examination of witnesses in the case, including those who could be called by Mr Boylan.

Ms Justice Stewart said all matters could be dealt with when the case resumes in October.