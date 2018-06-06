Assistant Garda Commissioner in charge of penalty points review due before Disclosures Tribunal

The Assistant Commissioner who oversaw an internal garda review into the quashing of penalty points is due before the Disclosures Tribunal this morning.

John O’Mahoney found no evidence to suggest any act of criminality, corruption, deception or falsification as alleged by Maurice McCabe.

Sergeant McCabe was falsely accused of refusing to cooperate with the inquiry, when in fact he was not asked.

In late 2012, Assistant Commissioner John O’Mahoney was tasked with looking into the allegations made by a whistleblower who alleged widespread cancellation of penalty points.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Mahoney.

We now know that whistleblower was Maurice McCabe, but the Tribunal has heard it was not known at the time.

Former Justice Minister Alan Shatter corrected the Dáil record after he said Sgt McCabe had not cooperated with the inquiry, in fact, he was not asked by Assistant Commissioner John O’Mahoney.

In his report, Mr O’Mahoney, who is now retired, found no evidence of criminality, corruption, deception or falsification as alleged.

However he identified three gardaí, who terminated points, to be disciplined.

Also on the witness list for this morning is Superintendent John Ferris, who gave evidence last month, and crime correspondent with the Irish Daily Star, Mick O’Toole.

- Digital Desk