Arts Council express regret at passing of Irish author Val Mulkerns

The Arts Council has expressed its regret at the passing of Irish author Val Mulkerns.

Mulkerns penned several acclaimed novels including "A Time Outworn" and "The Summerhouse".

Her work was recognised in 1984 when she won the AIB Prize for Literature.

A montage of images in tribute to Val Murkens courtesy of www.valmulkerns.com

Chair of organisation, Sheila Pratschke, believes the Aosdána member "leaves behind a rich legacy, and will be greatly missed."

For more see Val Mulkerns blog

- Digital Desk