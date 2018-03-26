Artist Kevin Sharkey confirms bid to run for President

Artist Kevin Sharkey has confirmed he wants to run for president.

If elected, he would become the first black Uactarán na hÉireann.

The Donegal man says the office of president should do more for homelessness than it currently does.

The former broadcaster also believes we need to take more control of our borders and immigration.

He has also raised concerns about the European Union, claiming Ireland is a victim of "experimental politics".

"What's happened at the core of this is that Irish people have been moved further and further down the line in terms of preference, whether it be for housing, whether it be for hospitals," he said.

"This experiment that's going on in Europe is a real danger to our nationality and our customs."

- Digital desk