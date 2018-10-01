Arrests made in child sex abuse probe in south and west of the country

A number of arrests have been made in relation to an ongoing investigation into alleged child sexual abuse.

Gardaí said those arrested were being detained and a number of suspects were being questioned at Garda stations in the south and west of the country.

Allegations that suggest more than 20 children were abused by adults known to them and a wider group of abusers are being investigated.

A Garda spokeswoman said there was a court order in place restricting reporting on the investigation to prevent identifying injured parties.

The inquiry has been ongoing for two years and the child victims have been removed to places of safety while the Garda inquiries continue.

The suspects, both male and female, are aged from their 20s to 70s.

- Press Association and Digital Desk