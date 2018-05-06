Arrests made after major drug seizure in Kildare - reports
There are reports of a number of arrests being made following a major drugs seizure in Kildare.
Ecstasy tablets and powder have been discovered after gardai foiled what appears to have been a drugs manufacturing operation.
Equipment and other drug-making paraphernalia have also been seized.
RTÉ reports that armed officers raided a house in St Raphael’s Manor in Celbridge at around 2pm.
It is believed the drugs were being manufactured for sale in Ireland and abroad.
- Digital Desk