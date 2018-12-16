Arrested humanitarian volunteer from Ireland reunited with mother for Christmas

A humanitarian volunteer from Ireland who was earlier this year arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece has been reunited with his mother for Christmas.

Sean Binder, 24, of Doughcloyne, Togher, Cork arrived into Dublin Airport at lunchtime today where he was met by his mother Fanny and a group of his friends. He travelled to Lesbos a year ago to assist refugees caught up in the humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean.

Fanny said having Sean back, even on bail, was the best possible Christmas gift particularly given that she endured the bleak image of seeing her son in handcuffs in a Greek jail.

Sean Binder is greeted by his mother Fanny Binder at Dublin Airport. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

The Trinity College Dublin and London School of Economics graduate says he is hoping to do normal festive activities like catching up with friends over a pint. However, he emphasises that the battle to prove his innocence isn't over.

Sean decided to volunteer in Greece a year ago in order to get practical hands-on experience having been involved through his studies in human rights and crisis in conflict areas.

His arrest and the detention of three other NGO volunteers was a bolt from the blue for Sean who said that he had never experienced any hostility in Lesbos where he was carrying out humanitarian work with Emergency Response Centre International.

Sean said he was shocked by what he witnessed in Greece over the past year.

When I got there I thought 'I can effect change. I am a rescue diver. I have rescue skills. As a first responder I can help out.' But when you have the first boat landing on some remote cliff face on the edge of Europe and you are helping somebody overcome hypothermic shock.... well it is stark. For me, up to then it was an academic topic. It was very shocking.



But the longer I stayed the more confident I became and we started writing Standard Operation procedures and so on.

The International Relations graduate said he was completely baffled by his arrest.

"It is as if we did something criminal but I don't understand how it can be problematic or questionable to pull somebody who is drowning out of the water or to make sure that an elderly lady or man doesn't die of hypothermic shock. We were providing basic medical assistance. "

Sean met with police in a voluntary capacity in August after being informed that he was a person of interest in relation to alleged criminal activities. He and the three other NGO volunteers have spent the last three months in a Greek jail after they were accused of helping illegal migrants enter the country.

Sean said he views his work and the endeavours of his colleagues as an asset to the Greek authorities. He expressed concern that the arrests would deter volunteers from assisting in the humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean.

He feels that there is this mistaken belief that the presence of NGO's in the Mediterranean somehow encourages individuals to make risky voyages to Europe.

"I did some research and the statistics show that NGO's don't cause an increase in arrivals. In fact the more NGO's operate in the sea the less people die. The NGO's don't cause migration. They mitigate the loss of life."

The German national, who moved to Ireland when he was five, said that although the numbers of people making voyages to Greece has decreased the pullling out of several NGO's has made the situation more risky for those who do travel.

There are lives at stake here and we cannot have criminalisation of humanitarianism. There is a shadow being cast over it by these allegations. If we lose humanitarians people will suffer. I would argue that providing help is a European value.

Sean was heartened by the support his mother received from Irish MEP's since his arrest. He is also grateful for the assistance of friends and family.

Meanwhile, Fanny Binder who collected her son at the airport said that he has "hit the ground running" since he was recently released. She is hoping that he will finally have some quiet quality time as he initially flew into Berlin to give a press conference on the situation.

Amnesty International in Ireland has said that they welcome the release of Sean and his co-accused. However, they insist that smuggling charges against the humanitarian workers must be dropped.

In a statement, they stressed that this case “is the latest example of how authorities are misusing anti-smuggling laws to target activists.

Kondylia Gougou, Amnesty International’s Greece Researcher said the fact that the volunteer workers “still face absurd charges and potentially long prison sentences is an outrage.”

“To detain dedicated volunteer humanitarians who helped people in need defies logic. People who selfless act in these ways should be lauded not imprisoned. These baseless charges should be dropped.”

The volunteers are charged by the Greek authorities of several crimes, including being members of a criminal organization, espionage, as well as facilitating the smuggling of migrants. A date has yet to be set for the trial.