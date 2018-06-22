Arrest made in connection with the death of a man in Bray

Gardaí investigating the death of 45-year-old Vincent Kelly in Bray, Co Wicklow have arrested a man in his 40s.

He was arrested this morning and detained at Bray Garda station.

He has since been released without charge.

Mr Kelly was found unconscious with a serious head injury outside a hotel on Bray's Main Street at 2am on Saturday, June 9.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he later died.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Bray Garda Station on 01-666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.