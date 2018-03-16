Arrest made as drugs worth €90,000 found concealed in blankets
Drugs worth an estimated €90,000 have been seized by revenue officers in Co. Louth.
The 4.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis were concealed in blankets in a package that had arrived from Canada.
Gardaí have arrested a 28-year-old man, who's being detained for questioning at Dundalk Garda Station.
Investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.
If anyone has any information about drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
