Arrest made as drugs worth €90,000 found concealed in blankets

Drugs worth an estimated €90,000 have been seized by revenue officers in Co. Louth.

The 4.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis were concealed in blankets in a package that had arrived from Canada.

Gardaí have arrested a 28-year-old man, who's being detained for questioning at Dundalk Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.

If anyone has any information about drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

- Digital desk