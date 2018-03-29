Army called after suspect device found in bag of clothes donated to charity shop
29/03/2018 - 18:20:51Back to Ireland Home
The Army bomb disposal squad was called to a charity shop in Dublin today after a device was found inside a bag of donated clothing.
The suspect package was discovered when staff at the St. Vincent De Paul shop in Terenure were sifting through clothes handed in by an elderly man this afternoon.
Bomb disposal teams were called out as a precaution. They later said that the device was not viable.
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here