Army Bomb Disposal squad called after historic artillery shell found in Dublin

The Army Bomb Disposal squad was called this morning after an old artillery shell was found on a Dublin building site.

File image of the Army Bomb Disposal Tea. Photo: Irish Defence Forces.

The team arrived to the site on Echlin Street in Dublin City Centre at 11.10am.

Members of the public were evacuated and the scene was cordoned off. The area was subsequently declared safe after midday.

A spokesperson for the Army Bomb Disposal Team said: "The historic device has now been removed to a secure military installation for further examination.

Should members of the public encounter such munitions they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána."

- Digital Desk