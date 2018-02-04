Armed robbery at bookmakers in Dublin
04/02/2018 - 11:31:00Back to Armed robberies Ireland Home
Gardai are investigating after an armed robbery took place at a shop in north Dublin yesterday evening.
At around 6.30pm, a man entered a bookmakers on Strand Road, Portmarnock.
He threatened staff with what's being described as a gun and managed to steal a sum of cash before fleeing the scene.
No one was injured in the incident and Gardaí in Malahide are investigating.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here