Armed robbery at bookmakers in Dublin

Gardai are investigating after an armed robbery took place at a shop in north Dublin yesterday evening.

At around 6.30pm, a man entered a bookmakers on Strand Road, Portmarnock.

He threatened staff with what's being described as a gun and managed to steal a sum of cash before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured in the incident and Gardaí in Malahide are investigating.

