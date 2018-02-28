Armed raider robs shop in Belfast

Police in Belfast are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery of a shop last night.

Shortly before 9.30pm a man, carrying a suspected firearm, entered the shop on Caffery Avenue and threatened a member of staff.

He demanded money from the till and cigarettes, which he received.

He is described as being aged in his late 20s or early 30s, of slim build and approximately 5' 6" tall.

He was wearing dark trousers, a dark top and a dark coloured monkey hat.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the PSNI.