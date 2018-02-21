Arlene Foster: DUP not considering Irish Language Act
Arlene Foster has said the Democratic Unionists are not contemplating introducing an Irish language act in Northern Ireland.
The DUP chief said a leaked document on negotiations with Sinn Féin before the collapse of powersharing talks last week was only one of a number circulated.
She again urged the British Government to put a budget for public services in place for Stormont's minister-less departments following a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at Westminster.
Ms Foster said: "We were not contemplating bringing in an Irish language act and I could not be clearer in relation to that.
"If you look at the so-called draft agreement that is only one of a number of documents that were circulated and put out and about, and I think the important thing is that we now reflect on where we got to in relation to all of those issues, we have a budget put in place, I think that is important for the people of Northern Ireland and that we move forward."
She said she was concerned about the lack of proper governance in Northern Ireland.
