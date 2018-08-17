Arlene Foster declines invitation to Pope Francis address
Arlene Foster has declined an invitation to an address by Pope Francis during his visit to Ireland.
A DUP statement says she appreciates the invite by the government but will "regretfully be away with her family at that time."
It adds that she acknowledges the significance of the event for many Roman Catholics in both the Republic of Ireland and the North.
