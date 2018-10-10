Archdiocese of Dublin in discussion with GAA to sell former Holy Cross College Seminary building

The Archdiocese of Dublin is in discussions with the GAA to sell the former Holy Cross College Seminary building on Clonliffe Road.

The talks also include the adjoining lands as both organisations work to develop significant community projects.

Subject to planning permission, the property would include social, affordable and private housing, sports facilities, as well as a hotel and commercial opportunities.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has said it is a priority for the Diocese to ensure the buildings and lands would be used for the benefit of the local community and a legacy for the city of Dublin.

- Digital Desk