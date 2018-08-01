Archbishop Martin: Pope needs to meet with survivors of clerical abuse during visit

The Archbishop of Dublin says Pope Francis needs to meet with survivors of clerical sex abuse when he comes to Ireland.

Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin.

Diarmuid Martin has previously said Pope Francis should tackle the issue of abuse during his upcoming trip to Ireland.

He now believes that should mean making time for the victims.

Organisers of the World Meeting of Families say it is unlikely that Pope Francis will come to Ireland without addressing the issue of abuse.

There are just over three weeks until Pope Francis makes a two-day visit here.

Concerns have been raised that Dublin's infrastructure will not be able to cope if all 500,000 people going to the Phoenix Park event drive.

Pope Francis.

The World Meeting of Families says as many people as possible should get public transport to make sure that does not happen.

Spokesperson Brenda Drumm also suggested she was confident the Pontiff would address important issues.

She said: "I hope that he will come to address the issues that are of concern to people in the church and to people who are no longer part of the church. He can't come to Ireland without addressing the issue of abuse."

- Digital Desk