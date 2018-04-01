Archbishop Diarmuid Martin says clerical abuse must be discussed during Pope's visit

The Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, has said that there will have to be a discussion on clerical abuse when the Pope visits Ireland this summer.

Pope Francis is due to arrive in August for a two-day visit for the World Meeting of Families.

In an interview with Miriam O'Callaghan on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Archbishop Martin discussed the Pope's impending visit, as well as misogynism, Lay people, female priests and clerical abuse within the church.

He said he would most like Pope Francis to engage with struggling families, prisoners, the poor, victims of clerical abuse, refugess, and members of the Travelling community during his visit.

He described as "a complex figure, not all smiles. He's determined, he knows when people are not being true to him, not being loyal to him. He's nobody's fool. When he wants to do something, he'll do it."

"He's a free man, he's in nobody's pocket."

Pope greets Archbishop Diarmuid Martin – Francis will visit Ireland in August https://t.co/U2X9bmgVfx pic.twitter.com/H4dnZalnRD — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 21, 2018

Speaking about the child abuse allegations against the late priest Malachy Finegan, Dr Martin said that while he didn't know the details, the stories were "horrendous."

"This man was horrible in the way he acted; let the truth come out," he said.

Commenting on what Mary McAleese has said in recent times, Dr Martin told Miriam that in an all male Church there is a danger of misogyny.

"How do you change it, is the question? Misogynism is a sign of immaturity... it's about men feeling they're in charge," he said.

Archbishop Martin also said that he doesn't think he'll see any female priests in his time but would like to see a stronger female presence in the Church.

- Digital Desk