Archaeologists to stage second day of strike action

Archaeologists who are members of the trade union Unite are to stage a second day of strike action today.

Last week they held a 24-hour strike at the N22 Macroom Bypass scheme in Cork.

Today's industrial action will involve a 24-hour stoppage of works being carried out at Dublin's Aungier Street.

Unite says the strike is as a result of the Irish Archaeological Consultancy's refusal to engage with the union regarding a pay claim.

The unions Regional Coordinating Officer Richie Browne says there could be further action.

He said: "If the company still refuse to engage with us or the WRC, I think it is inevitable that the strike action will be escalated and there will be further days of strike. There could be rolling days of strike or indeed an all-out strike.

This matter is easily resolved if they just agree to attend the WRC and to engage in meaningful negotiations in relation to our pay claim.

- Digital Desk