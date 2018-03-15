Áras Attracta to remain open despite concerns

The health watchdog has said that the Áras Attracta care home is no longer under threat of closure, but it says that concerns remain.

The Co Mayo facility - some of whose staff were previously accused of abuse - was informed last September that its registration would be cancelled as it had consistently failed to address problems.

HIQA now says Áras Attracta can apply for registration as a care home as improvements have been made in areas like the residents' safety and quality of life.

However, it says further action is needed in several areas, including increasing opportunities for residents to participate in education and training staff to ensure they meet residents' needs.

The HSE has submitted a plan on how it will deal with these issues and HIQA says it will continue to monitor the situation.

