Applications for student grants open today

Applications for the Student Grant Scheme open today.

It is hoped the earlier opening date will allow for the quicker acceptance of applications and lead to faster decisions and greater certainty for students.

An extra €4m has also been allocated to support the most vulnerable groups wishing to access higher education.

SUSI processed 103,300 grant applications for the last academic year and it is expected that a similar number will apply for support for the coming year.

- Digital desk