Application to examine computers taken from Console charity further adjourned at High Court

By Ann O'Loughlin

An application by the State’s corporate watchdog to examine material on computers taken from the suicide counselling charity Console has been adjourned to a date in mid-July.

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE), having obtained the computers from the charity's liquidator, wants orders allowing it examine electronic documents on the computer for its investigation into the conduct of Console's affairs before its liquidation in July 2016.

It seeks to examine electronic documents stored on Console's computers.

The motion is part of the ODCE's investigation into the charity's affairs to see if there was any potential criminal wrongdoing committed.

Console’s founder Paul Kelly and his wife Patricia are opposing the application, because they have recently acquired a new legal team after their application for legal aid to contest the application was approved.

Console’s founder Paul Kelly.

The couple are on social welfare, the court has previously been informed.

The case was due to be heard next week, however, Ms Justice Caroline Costello was told the Kellys were seeking another adjournment.

This was because the new lawyers, who are to be funded in this particular application by the Civil Legal Aid Board, needed time to consider the papers in the case.

Some of the documents from Console.

Opposing the application Allil O'Reilly, Bl for the ODCE, said the case has been listed for hearing on three previous occasions, but had been adjourned.

Counsel said his side had sympathy for the new legal team and asked that if there was to be any further adjournment it would be as short as possible.

Ms Justice Costello agreed to put the matter back to a date in late July.

It has been provided with the books and records of the charity by the liquidator.