Application lodged to develop former Clerys site

An overhaul of the former Clerys site looks to be a step closer.

A fresh application has been lodged that will see the iconic store redeveloped into a city-centre hotspot.

The new plans include cafes, bars, offices and shops.

Initial plans were postponed last year to allow for a hearing after concerns were raised about the site's demolition.

Some 460 workers lost their jobs when the store shut in 2015.

