Application lodged to develop former Clerys site
08/04/2018 - 12:32:00
An overhaul of the former Clerys site looks to be a step closer.
A fresh application has been lodged that will see the iconic store redeveloped into a city-centre hotspot.
The new plans include cafes, bars, offices and shops.
Initial plans were postponed last year to allow for a hearing after concerns were raised about the site's demolition.
Some 460 workers lost their jobs when the store shut in 2015.
